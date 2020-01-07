Devendra Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over “Free Kashmir” Poster

Devendra Fadnavis mentioned “Free Kashmir Anti-India campaign” befell near Chief Minister’s Workplace.

Mumbai:

BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a scathing assault on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after “Free Kashmir” poster was seen throughout a protest on the Gateway of India towards violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College.

Former Chief Minister mentioned that “Free Kashmir Anti-India campaign” befell two-kilometre away from the Chief Minister’s Workplace.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Fadnavis tweeted, “Protest is for what precisely? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist parts in Mumbai? “Free Kashmir” slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India marketing campaign proper underneath your nostril??? @OfficeofUT”

Through the Monday protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which learn – “Free Kashmir”. The demonstrators had been seen with a number of different strongly-worded placards. Some posters known as for “Ban on ABVP,” whereas some others learn — “Stand with JNU”.

Yesterday actor Sushant Singh was on the Gateway of India the place the scholars staged a protest towards the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday.

College students from numerous schools had gathered on the Gateway of India on the intervening evening of Sunday and Monday to protest towards the violence on the JNU campus on January 5.

On Sunday night, greater than 30 college students of the college together with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh had been injured and brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and a few professors with sticks and rods.