Devil May Cry 3 gets Free Style mode on Nintendo Switch

January 17, 2020
Capcom had one thing particular to indicate off right now concerning Satan Might Cry three: Particular Version for the Nintendo Swap. As had beforehand been rumoured, the motion recreation will now be getting Free Fashion mode. You’ll be able to verify the brand new mode out within the tweet down under. Satan Might Cry three: Particular Version is now out there to pre-purchase by way of the Nintendo Swap eShop.

Maintain it Trendy with #DevilMayCry three Particular Version’s new Free Fashion mode for the #NintendoSwitch model!

🍕 https://t.co/vbKnQ6v0jz pic.twitter.com/DDIUUB9TVM

— Satan Might Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 16, 2020

