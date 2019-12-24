Devlin Hodges to start finale for Steelers with Paxton Lynch as his backup

PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph’s star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers positioned the second-year quarterback on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Rudolph harm his left shoulder within the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.

The transfer clears up Pittsburgh’s quarterback image heading into the regular-season finale towards the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight begin for the Steelers (Eight-7), who’re in a tie with Tennessee for the ultimate wild-card spot within the AFC. Paxton Lynch will function Hodges’ major backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the follow squad on Tuesday to offer depth.

Pittsburgh wants Hodges to be extra cautious with the ball. He’s thrown six interceptions over his previous two video games and was pulled within the second quarter towards the Jets after tossing picks on two of the Steelers’ first three possessions.

Whereas Tomlin confused he had no points with Hodges’ preparation or his method, Pittsburgh’s offensive limitations at this level require avoiding the form of errors which have compelled the Steelers to play from behind throughout a two-game dropping streak that’s put their playoff probabilities in a precarious place.

There’s little probability the Steelers flip to Lynch. A primary-round choose by the Denver Broncos in 2016, the Steelers signed Lynch to the follow squad in September and he’s achieved restricted work with the beginning group.

“What he’s done to this point hasn’t provided a great deal of comfort to him or to us,” Tomlin stated.

Hodges must play with out heart Maurkice Pouncey, who’s out with a left knee damage sustained one snap earlier than Rudolph went down. Working again James Conner is questionable with a quad damage suffered within the first half towards New York. Conner, a Professional Bowler final season, has missed intensive time already this 12 months with a lingering shoulder situation.

“It’s been a tough year for him and for us in that regard,” Tomlin stated of Conner.

It’s been a lot the identical for Rudolph. He beat out Josh Dobbs throughout coaching camp to develop into the highest reserve behind starter Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph took over when Roethlisberger was misplaced for the season with a proper elbow damage in Week 2, however missed time in October after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore security Earl Thomas in a loss to the Ravens on Oct. 6. He returned to guide Pittsburgh to a few consecutive victories earlier than an unsightly 21-7 loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14 that ended with Rudolph getting right into a battle with Browns defensive finish Myles Garrett, a brawl that culminated with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet then hitting Rudolph within the head with it. Garrett later accused Rudolph of utilizing a racial slur shortly earlier than the battle, an allegation Rudolph denied and one the NFL stated it had no proof of.

Rudolph began the next week towards Cincinnati however was yanked early within the second half in favor of Hodges, who sparked the staff to a few straight victories earlier than floundering by way of a four-interception efficiency in a loss to Buffalo. Hodges began towards the Jets however was eliminated within the second quarter after throwing two extra picks. He returned within the fourth quarter after Rudolph went down.

The 24-year-old Rudolph handed for 1,765 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 10 video games. Tomlin stated Rudolph’s damage doesn’t require surgical procedure however he won’t play once more this season even when Pittsburgh manages to achieve the playoffs.

The Steelers don’t management their very own future to achieve the postseason. There are a number of eventualities in play. The clearest path contains Pittsburgh beating the AFC North champion Ravens (13-2) whereas hoping AFC South champion Houston beats Tennessee.

“We made the bed, we’re willing to lay in it,” Tomlin stated. “I’ve been in these circumstances before … We’ll see where we are when the dust settles.”