Devotees Offer Prayers In Haryana’s Brahma Sarovar During Solar Eclipse

Kurukshetra:

Devotees on Thursday took a dip in Haryana’s Brahma Sarovar over the past photo voltaic eclipse of the last decade.

The photo voltaic eclipse holds spiritual significance and particular prayers are provided on the day. In Hinduism, folks keep away from consuming something throughout the eclipse.

It’s also being known as “ring of fire” and “Surya Grahan” in Hindi.

A number of elements of the nation, together with Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, witnessed a photo voltaic eclipse.

Lots of of devotees additionally reached the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi for a holy dip within the river and provided particular prayers on the day.

The photo voltaic eclipse, which happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Solar, started at round eight:17 am and continued round 11 within the morning.