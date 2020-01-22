Dexter’s double-double lifts Mountain Range over Greeley West in 65-53 win

The Mountain Vary Mustangs defeated the Greeley West Spartans by a rating of 65-53 on Tuesday.

Logan Dexter lead Mountain Vary with 28 factors scored whereas additionally recording 11 rebounds and two assists. Truman Chambers had a productive night time, recording 11 factors, three rebounds and 4 assists.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Mountain Vary heading to play Legacy and Greeley West taking up Greeley Central.

Greeley West has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up right now



This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.