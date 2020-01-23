“Dhanush” System, Army Air Defence Contingent To Take Part In Republic Day Parade

The Military will showcase lots of its state-of-the-art belongings throughout the majestic January 26 parade (File)

New Delhi:

India’s army may and a number of the state-of-the-art belongings of the armed forces can be showcased throughout the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath, with artillery gun system “Dhanush” and a marching contingent of the Military Air Defence set to participate within the ceremonial occasion for the primary time, officers stated on Thursday.

Apart from, K9-Vajra, the anti-satellite (A-SAT) check carried out below Mission Shakti, and Air Defence Tactical Management Radar (ADTCR) of the DRDO may also be a part of the parade.

India early final yr had shot down one in all its satellites in area with an A-SAT missile to reveal this complicated functionality, becoming a member of the elite membership of nations — the US, Russia and China — which have such capabilities.

The Military will showcase lots of its state-of-the-art belongings throughout the majestic January 26 parade, and artillery gun programs Dhanush and Quick Span Bridge system will make their look for the primary time throughout the parade, Chief of Workers, Delhi Space, Maj Gen Alok Kacker, advised reporters.

At a press convention, he additionally stated, 16 marching contingents will participate within the parade from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, NCC and NSS, together with 21 bands.

The 61 Cavalary, consisting of 52 horses, can be marching down the Rajpath as a part of the mounted column.

Corps of the Military Air Defence has earlier participated within the Republic Day parade with its vehicular columns, however this time a marching contingent of the AAD will participate within the occasion for the primary time, officers stated.

On January 26, trailblazer officer Captain Tania Shergill, will lead the all-men contingent of the Corps of Indicators, making her “family of faujis” and the nation proud.

The 26-year-old officer of the Corps of Indicators, had not too long ago created historical past by turning into the primary lady Parade Adjutant to led all-men contingents throughout the Military Day operate on January 15.

A motorbike show by an all-women group of the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF) can be one other attraction this January 26 parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can pay homage to fallen troopers on the newly-built Nationwide Conflict Memorial right here on the Republic Day as an alternative of Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch, officers stated.

The enduring memorial within the India Gate complicated behind the cover was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 final yr.

Amar Jawan Jyoti is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier’s helmet over it with an everlasting flame burning beside it. It was in-built 1972 beneath the India Gate arch to commemorate troopers killed within the Indo-Pak Conflict of 1971.

Tri-Providers chiefs pay respect on events of nationwide significance like Independence Day, Republic Day on the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial on January 26 morning before the commencement of the Republic Day Parade, and lay a wreath at the memorial in the presence of the three services chiefs and the Chief of the Defence Staff,” a senior official of the Military stated.

Lt Gen Asit Mistry, Basic Officer Commanding, Delhi Space, would be the Parade Commander, Maj Gen Kacker would be the Parade Second in Command.

“In the mechanised columns, three T-90 Bhishma tanks, three Ballaway Machine Pikate, one Saravatra Bridge system, one five-metre Short Span Bridge system, three Dhanush gun system, three K-9 Vajra gun system, two transportable satellite terminal (TST), two Akash surface-to-air-missiles, will be showcased,” Mr Kacker stated.