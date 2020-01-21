Dhanush to romance Keerthy Suresh?

IAF deploys Sukhoi jets in TN













Dhanush, who’s basking within the success of his newest film Pattas, has set his eyes on Rajinikanth’s traditional film. The ‘Kolaveri di’ hitmaker is eager to remake his father-in-law and Tamil famous person Netrikkan.

Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh in Thodari.PR Handout

The rumours are rife that Dhanush will likely be starring within the twin roles of a father and son in Netrikkan. The unique film had Rajinikanth and Menaka, mom of actress Keerthy Suresh, within the leads. The Tamil movie was written by Visu and legendary filmmaker Ok Balachander, whereas SP Muthuraman had directed the mission.

Curiously, Menaka’s daughter Keerthy Suresh is being thought-about to play the feminine lead within the newest movie. It needs to be famous that the second rumours of Dhanush remaking Netrikkan surfaced on-line the cine-goers’ immediately prompt her identify as the feminine lead.

Keerthy Suresh and Dhanush had earlier labored in Thodari. Their chemistry had labored nicely within the movie. Nevertheless, the information has not been confirmed by any of the events related to the rumoured mission.

It could be recalled that Dhanush had remade Rajinikanth one other hit film Mappillai.

Pattas Will get Good Begin

In the meantime, Dhanush’s Pattas is off to begin on the Tamil Nadu field workplace. The RS Durai Senthilkumar-directorial movie had minted Rs 6.5 crore on the primary day and Rs 5.5 crore on its second day. Within the subsequent 4 days, the movie has reportedly earned round Rs 14 crore to take its opening-weekend tally to Rs 25 crore.

Dhanush’s Pattas.PR Handout

The film, which has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada within the feminine leads, has managed to do nicely when Rajinikanth’s Darbar is dominating the screens.