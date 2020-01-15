Dhawan Feels Kohli Might Think About “Batting At Number Three Again”

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was India’s top-scorer throughout their 10-wicket thrashing by Australia, has mentioned he is able to bat wherever. On Tuesday, Virat Kohli’s choice to drop himself all the way down to the quantity 4 place backfired within the sequence opener as India have been first restricted to a below-par rating of 255, which was then simply chased down by Australia, who rode on good unbeaten centuries from Aaron Finch and David Warner on the Wankhede.

“If they ask me to bat at No.3, of course I’ll do it. Anything for my country, for sure,” Dhawan mentioned on the post-match press convention.

“You have to be mentally strong, all the boys are mentally strong, that’s why they’ve been playing international cricket and its part of the journey, sometimes you’ve to switch numbers as well,” he added.

India made some modifications of their batting mixture with Kohli pushing himself down the order to accommodate specialist openers Dhawan (74 off 91) and KL Rahul (47 off 61) within the enjoying XI.

“See that is a captain’s choice, KL is batting well, he did well in the last series and he played really well and he played well today,” mentioned Dhawan.

“I feel it is the captain’s choice where he wants to play and he has done amazing at No. 3, maybe I feel, he will think about it to go at number three again,” he added.

Skipper Kohli has additionally insisted that he might need to “rethink” his plans going into the remaining matches of the sequence.

“(On batting at 4) We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well. Because of the way KL (Rahul) has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up. But I don’t think it’s gone quite our way whenever I batted at four so probably will have to rethink about that one,” Kohli mentioned on the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It’s about giving some guys opportunities. Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them. People need to relax and not panic with one game. I am allowed to experiment a little bit and fail at times. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off,” he added.

Dhawan additionally echoed his captain’s sentiments about Tuesday’s defeat being a one-off efficiency. “See it is just one bad day in office. We played really well against West Indies, there all the batsmen did well.”

The following match is in Rajkot on Friday, which if levelled, the sequence will then be determined in Bengaluru on Sunday.