Dhawan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Team India “Superfan” Charulata Patel

Shikhar Dhawan, India opening batsman, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Staff India’s superfan Charulata Patel on Thursday. “RIP Charulata Patel Ji. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support,” Shikhar Dhawan tweeted. Earlier, the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the information of the dying of Charulata Patel whereas providing condolences. The 87-year-old grabbed everybody’s consideration when she got here to see India taking up Bangladesh in a league fixture within the World Cup 2019.

RIP Charulata Patel Ji .. Will at all times bear in mind your ardour for the sport. Thanks in your unconditional love and assist. https://t.co/cagXV0ghW4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 16, 2020

After assembly Charulata Patel, Virat Kohli had penned down a particular message for the superfan.

“Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family,” Kohli had written to Charulata Patel.

Later, the India captain took to Twitter to name her one of the vital “passionate and dedicated fan”.

“Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” Kohli had tweeted.

Talking to ANI, she had informed that she has been watching cricket for final many many years. She additionally added that she was there in 1983, when India gained the World Cup for the primary time below the captaincy of Kapil Dev.