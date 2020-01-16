Dhoni Dropped From Centrally Contracted Players’ List: News Agency PTI

The board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday introduced the brand new participant contracts for India senior males gamers, with 4 classifications dividing the gamers. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI”s checklist of centrally contracted gamers, elevating recent doubts on the way forward for the previous India captain who has not performed for the reason that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand final 12 months. The BCCI introduced the central contracts for the interval of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was within the A class, which fetches a participant Rs 5 crore, till final 12 months.

The contracts, from October 2019 to September 2020, are in 4 classes – A (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs three crore) and C (Rs 1 crore). As many as 27 gamers have been divided into these 4 classes, with skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being the three within the A class.

In keeping with a BCCI launch, following are the gamers within the different classes:

Class A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Class B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Class C: Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar.