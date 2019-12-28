Dhoni Has Communicated Future Plans To Kohli, Claims Ganguly

MS Dhoni, who’s within the twilight years of his profession, has not donned the Staff India jersey because the World Cup 2019. Some of the profitable captain on worldwide circuit, MS Dhoni initially took a two-month sabbatical from cricket, however even after that he didn’t return to play for the nationwide staff. With MS Dhoni maintaining himself away from the cricketing motion, speculations over his future is rife however BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes, he has already communicated about his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli.

“He’s (MS Dhoni) had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly mentioned within the newest episode of ‘Inspiration’ on India Right this moment.

Dhoni’s efficiency through the World Cup 2019 was criticised severely resulting from his poor strike price and diminishing ending skills. Nonetheless, Dhoni was the go-to man for Kohli and his bowlers resulting from his expertise and skill to learn the sport.

Dhoni, 38, led India to title wins within the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 and the ODI World Cup at residence in 2011.

Ganguly additionally believes will probably be laborious to seek out somebody of Dhoni’s caliber. “You won’t get another MS Dhoni very, very soon, but what he does — whether he wants to play, whether he doesn’t want to play, is up to him.”

Dhoni has to this point refused to speak relating to his future. At an occasion in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had mentioned questions relating to his return to cricket ought to solely be requested after January 2020.

