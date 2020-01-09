Dhoni Poses With Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji Star Gives Picture A Solid Caption

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji is ready to hit the screens on Friday and the Bollywood star is busy selling the movie — which is the 100th film of his profession. Forward of movie’s launch, Ajay Devgn posed for an image with MS Dhoni and posted it on the social media with a stable caption which learn: “Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @mahi7781”. Inside no time, the followers of each the celebrities flooded the submit with their heartwarming messages. Whereas some wished success for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming flick, others requested Dhoni, who has been out of motion since July 2019, to return again to the sphere.

Regardless of being away from the sphere, Dhoni continues to be one of the vital talked-about cricketer on the worldwide cricket.

On Wednesday, he shared a video of his trip with members of the family, together with spouse Sakshi and daughter Ziva within the “Queen of the hills” –Mussoorie.

Within the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman might be seen “experiencing first snowfall of 2020”.

The video reveals MS Dhoni and Ziva taking part in with the snowballs by throwing it on one another.

“-Three levels. Waking as much as flurries descending ………experiencing first snowfall of 2020 in “Queen of the hills” a tremendous expertise #rockvilla,” Dhoni captioned the video on Instagram.

In Dhoni’s absence, Workforce India have entrusted their religion in younger Rishabh Pant to fill in his footwear, particularly within the limited-overs codecs but it surely hasn’t labored out fairly effectively as he has has blown cold and hot.

Dhoni is anticipated to return to motion within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 the place he leads the three-time champions Chennai Tremendous Kings.

Some consultants imagine that Dhoni’s future with Workforce India will largely rely upon how he fares within the IPL, which as per some studies is scheduled to begin on March 29 and proceed until Might 24.

Aside from Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji’s star solid contains outstanding actors like Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in essential roles.

Whereas Kajol is taking part in Tanaji Malusare’s spouse Savitribai Malusare, Saif Ali Khan portrays the position of antagonist Uday Bhan within the film.