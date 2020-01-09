Diamond Dallas Page Responds To His Attack On AEW Dynamite

The actions of Diamond Dallas Web page on AEW Dynamite final night time had been actually entertaining, though it did come slightly bit out of nowhere.

The veteran has been a gentle presence in All Elite Wrestling ever since its inception, with some believing that it was solely a matter of time till he stepped again within the ring to compete. With DDP now seemingly being booked for subsequent week, followers can stay up for seeing what else he has to supply.

The person himself determined to make clear why he went after MJF and his crew final night time on Dynamite, and the reasoning makes an entire lot of sense.

There’s one thing to be stated for an old-fashioned legend coming again and proving that he’s nonetheless obtained it in a technique or one other, and people Cutters served as proof that this man nonetheless has slightly little bit of juice left within the tank – which is nice to see.

An entire lot of followers and pundits believed that AEW was going to expire of steam fairly shortly in 2020 after an enormous debut 12 months in 2019. Now, although, it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to be the case, they usually’re as an alternative going from power to power with their subsequent massive present being proper across the nook.

Pleasure in wrestling is a humorous factor and it could actually tackle many alternative varieties, however as soon as issues get private (even from a storyline viewpoint), it turns into apparent that it’ll typically change the complete dynamic.