Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers – everything you need to know

Though Trotters Jewellers may share the identify of the UK’s most well-known market merchants, the merchandise on sale right here go for lots greater than what Del Boy needed to supply.

Diamond Sellers and Cockney Geezers introduces you to schoolmates Judd, Alex and Kallum, who discover themselves answerable for an upmarket jewelry enterprise.

Right here’s all the things you might want to know concerning the Channel four documentary…

What’s Diamond Sellers and Cockney Geezers about?

The documentary goes behind the scenes at Trotters Jewellers in Bethnal Inexperienced in London’s East Finish. Possession of the family-run enterprise has not too long ago handed on to 26-year-old Judd, who manages with previous schoolmates Alex and Kallum.

The movie reveals the staff designing a commemorative piece for a present world champion boxer, whereas a bricklayer splashes out on a £9,00zero watch and one other man buys a diamond necklace to make an apology. Plus, workers journey to New York to get forward of the developments and meet jeweller to the celebs Richie Wealthy.

Is there a evaluate?

Radio Occasions critic David Butcher obtained a sophisticated have a look at the present and had this to say about it:

“Amid the market stalls of Bethnal Green in east London is the shopfront of Trotters Jewellers. Inside, a fortified Aladdin’s cave of diamond watches, gold chains and glittering pendants is overseen by local lads Judd, Alex and Kallum – the “East End kings of bling”, based on one journal profile.

This likeable one-off feels just like the pilot for what might simply be a collection, each scene jaw-dropping. Bricklayer Radley drops by to spend £12,00zero (money in hand) on a watch. Zara from Bradford buys her two-year-old son some “baby bling” (£600). The boys go to New York and fee a £100,00zero “chandelier” watch encrusted with gems. It’s all loopy, over-the-top, decadent and sensible to, er, watch.”

Who narrates Diamond Sellers and Cockney Geezers?

Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer narrates because the three lads go on about their glitzy enterprise.

What time is Diamond Sellers and Cockney Geezers on Channel four?

The documentary will air at 10pm on Monday 20th January 2020 on Channel four. It would even be obtainable to observe on All four after it airs.