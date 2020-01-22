Diamond tycoon at war with ex-business partner over ‘missing’ £8m and rare 40-carat gem

By Vivek Chaudhary For Mailonline

Two rich Russian businessmen clashed within the London’s Excessive Court docket as we speak in a multimillion pound row after their profitable Graff diamond enterprise hit the rocks.

Dmitry Tsvetkov got here head to head with former enterprise accomplice Rustem Magdeev, who’s combating for £8million he insists he’s owned for investing of their firm.

The 2 multimillionaires arrange a Dubai-based diamond wholesale firm which noticed them purchase gems and promote them on to rich prospects for a big revenue.

Dmitry Tsvetkov (left) got here head to head with former enterprise accomplice Rustem Magdeev (proper), who’s combating for £8million he insists he’s owned for investing of their firm

Mr Tsvetkov, 38, (pictured within the mild blue go well with on the proper), subsequent to Francois Graff, on the opening of his high-end Graff diamond retailer in Might 2015. Mr Tsvetkov opened the shop in Cyprus and a Dubai-based diamond wholesale enterprise with funding from Mr Magdeev

Initially enterprise was booming, however quickly afterwards the connection between Mr Tsvetkov and traders soured and the enterprise was closed in 2017.

The lads additionally opened up a Graff diamond boutique in Cyprus in Might 2015, which was closed three years following monetary issues.

Mr Tsvetkov is married to Elsina Khayrova (above), the daughter of a Russian politician

Mr Magdev, who flew in from Russia to provide proof, advised the courtroom that he was enticed to put money into the enterprise due to Mr Tsvetkov’s connections to the Graff household, which secured them giant reductions on their diamonds and jewelry.

He stated: ‘He (Mr Tsvetkov) advised me that he had a superb relationship with the Graff household and that he might get superb reductions.

‘The idea of this was on shopping for numerous diamonds and in return, getting larger reductions and income. That is why I lent this cash to assist the enterprise to develop.’

Talking via an interpreter, Mr Magdev advised the courtroom that he had confidence in Mr Tsvetkov to run their enterprise as he can’t converse English and had no expertise of working overseas.

‘He referred to as me older brother, I completely trusted him. In Russia, we at all times stick with our phrase and it makes me unhappy that he didn’t do that,’ he added.

The case is predicted to final every week. The courtroom will even hear particulars of additional allegations of unpaid money owed, individuals with hyperlinks to organised crime attending conferences, and the obstruction of a sale of a £11.8m 40-carat diamond.

Mr Tsvetko alleges that his former enterprise accomplice has introduced the case in opposition to him as a result of he’s refusing to simply accept duty for the monetary issues they bumped into. He additionally alleges that the 2 agreed that the £8m wouldn’t must be paid again.

Mr Tsvetkov owns this lovely £22 million mansion in Surrey the place he lives along with his spouse and their two younger youngsters

Final 12 months, Mr Magdev misplaced one other Excessive Court docket declare in opposition to Mr Tsvetkov to attempt to recoup a few of his funding regarding the Graff retailer.

Mr Tsvetkov grew to become a British citizen in 2010 and is the proprietor of a spectacular pile in Surrey.

The spectacular home boasts its personal pool, spa, wine cellar and cinema and underground automotive park with sufficient house for ten vehicles.

His mannequin spouse Elsina Khayrova is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov who earns £105,000 as a member of President Putin’s get together.

Graff Diamonds is a luxurious model and household enterprise based by Laurence Graff in 1960.