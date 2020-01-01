Diane Abbott’s privately-educated son, 28, is charged with 11 new offences

By Neil Sears for the Day by day Mail and Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter and Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:08 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:22 EST, 1 January 2020

Diane Abbott’s son was in court docket yesterday after being charged with a string of violent offences together with allegedly beating up police, emergency staff and medical doctors in addition to exposing himself in a hospital.

James Abbott-Thompson appeared earlier than a choose at Thames Magistrates Court docket the place he was accused of 11 crimes – most of them on NHS property.

He’s alleged to have gone on the rampage attacking 9 individuals together with 5 emergency staff, two of whom had been assaulted on the identical day.

The 28-year-old faces 9 fees of assault, a cost of of racially aggravated legal injury and one in all publicity over the previous 5 months.

George Gross, defending, stated: ‘The defendant proposes to point not responsible pleas.’

Miss Abbott, who has been Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Dwelling Secretary since 2016, was not in court docket yesterday.

Abbott-Thompson is the one son of the Labour MP and Ghanaian architect Richard Thompson, who divorced a 12 months after his start following two years of marriage.

James Abbott-Thompson (left on Parliament’s Thames terrace), the son of Shadow Dwelling Secretary Diane Abbott, has been charged with 11 new offences after showing in court docket final month charged with three others

The 11 fees confronted by Diane Abbott’s son Abbott-Thompson studied at Cambridge earlier than getting a job on the Overseas Workplace · Assaulted an individual inflicting them precise bodily hurt – August 7, 2019 – Royal Free Hospital · Assault by beating – August eight, 2019 – Mile Finish Hospital – assaulted a Physician · Assault by beating of emergency providers employee – July 26, 2019 – Homerton Hospital – assaulted a police officer · Assault by beating of emergency providers employee – July 26, 2019 – on Middleton Highway – assaulted a police officer · Assaulted an individual inflicting them precise bodily hurt – July 26, 2019 – throughout the London borough of Hackney · Publicity – October 27, 2019 – at Homerton Hospital · Assault by beating of emergency providers employee – November 7, 2019 – at Homerton Hospital – assaulted a nurse · Racially/religiously aggravated legal injury – November 7, 2019, at Homerton Hospital – destroyed prescription spectacles · Assault by beating of emergency providers employee – November eight, 2019 – Homerton Hospital – assaulted a police officer · Assault by beating – August 7, 2019 – Royal Free Hospital – · Assault by beating of an emergency providers employee – December 23, 2019 – Bevan Ward, Homerton Hospital – assaulted a social therapist

The alleged assaults befell during the last six months at three London hospitals, the Homerton Hospital in Hackney, the Royal Free in Hampstead and Mile Finish Hospital in Tower Hamlets.

The final assault on a hospital employee is claimed to have taken place simply two days earlier than Christmas.

He additionally faces one depend of publicity on a hospital ward.

Yesterday the Cambridge graduate appeared at Thames Magistrates Court docket in Bromley-by-Bow.

District Choose Jane McIvor granted Abbott-Thompson bail yesterday forward of an extra listening to at Wooden Inexperienced Crown Court docket subsequent month.

The previous diplomat left the Overseas Workplace in June this 12 months simply weeks earlier than the primary alleged assault on July 26 when he’s accused of finishing up three assaults together with two on emergency staff outdoors Homerton Hospital and elsewhere in Hackney the place his mom lives.

Abbott-Thompson had previously loved a meteoric rise throughout the Overseas Workplace after becoming a member of Diplomatic Quick Stream in 2014.

After two and a half years in London, he was stationed within the British Embassy in Rome and was appointed because the First Secretary for Exiting the EU.

On the age of simply 27 he was working alongside the British Ambassador in Italy advising the British Consul and representatives of the British neighborhood in Italy about their rights submit Brexit.

The mom of 1 made headlines when she determined to ship her solely youngster to the personal Metropolis of London College in 2003 after criticising colleagues for selecting selective and unbiased faculties.

She was accused of hypocrisy, however claimed she had finished loads of work on ‘how black boys underachieve in secondary schools’.

Ms Abbott spoke about her son throughout a TV interview when she was operating for the Labour management in 2010.

Explaining her selections about his training, she stated: ‘I knew what may occur if my son went to the mistaken faculty and received in with the mistaken crowd.

‘They’re subjected to look stress and when that occurs it’s extremely laborious for a mom to avoid wasting her son. As soon as a black boy is misplaced to the world of gangs it’s extremely laborious to get them again.’

She instructed the BBC’s Andrew Neil: ‘West Indian mums will go to the wall for his or her kids.’

Ms Abbott made Jonathan Aitken, the previous Conservative cupboard minister who served a jail sentence for perjury, her son’s godfather, after she labored with him at Thames Tv within the 1980s.