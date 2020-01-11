Diane Ford remembered as family’s ‘guiding light’ at Celebration of Life

Politicians and members of Ford Nation confirmed up Saturday morning to pay their respects to Diane Ford, the “special” matriarch behind the Etobicoke political powerhouse Ford household.

The Celebration of Life was held on the Toronto Congress Centre for Ford, who died final Sunday at 85 after a protracted battle with most cancers, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared a hilarious instance of his mother’s “heavy foot,” recalling how she obtained a dashing ticket on Dixon Rd. after shifting to Etobicoke 64 years in the past along with his dad, Doug. Sr.

“A couple of weeks later, sure enough, my Mom’s on Dixon Rd. again, and a police cruiser went flying by her,” Doug Ford defined whereas eulogizing his mom.

“Well, that was it. My mom was in hot pursuit right after the police. And they pulled over. And she marched out of the car and said, ‘Do you know how fast you were going back there?’ Back then we only had one car so needless to say my dad got pulled over every week for the next three or four weeks after.”



Ontario Premier Doug Ford (centre left) reacts throughout a rendition of “Amazing Grace” carried out by the CCC Larger Toronto Gospel Choir in the course of the funeral service for his mom Diane Ford in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Younger)

Premier Ford was one in all 5 individuals to ship eulogies, the others coming from former Ontario Premier Mike Harris and varied members of the Ford clan, who entered the Congress Centre behind a lone bagpiper enjoying Skyeboat Music and the casket of Diane Ford.

The Premier, who spoke for simply over 20 minutes, estimated after all of the household’s well-known Fordfests, which started in 1995 when Doug Sr. was elected as an Ontario MPP, his mom had hosted at the very least 250,000 individuals of their house and yard.

“That is absolutely staggering and she made the connection with every single person,” stated Ford. “The last party that my mom hosted was a barbecue for all the counsel generals from around the world. It was just in June. And she was dancing up a storm, and it was so appropriate that my mom, at her last party hosted the world after all those years.”

All through the proceedings, the CCC Larger Toronto Gospel Choir sang Wonderful Grace, Quickly and Very Quickly, Hallelujah, Psalm 23, The Prayer and When The Roll is Known as Up Yonder.

There have been additionally two readings by Ford relations and a last prayer by His Eminence Thomas Cardinal Collins.

Ford stated his socially-active and politically astute mom “guided us through the good times and through the tough times. And until her last day, our family never made any decision without her. And my mother was always guided by her three principles — family, community and giving back through charity.”

Except for being the spouse of an Ontario MPP and mom of the province’s present premier, one in all her different sons, the late Rob Ford (who died from most cancers in 2016), served as Toronto’s mayor and her grandson, Michael Ford, is a present metropolis councillor.



Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris attends the funeral service for Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s mom Diane Ford in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Younger)

Additionally attending was former Ontario premier Ernie Eves, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.

A slide present of the Ford Household was proven on massive screens earlier than the 90-minute service started whereas an organist softly performed. And the bagpiper returned on the finish of the memorial to carry out Going Dwelling because the Ford household and casket made their exit.

“Mom, I love you — I’ll always love you,” the Premier stated as he wrapped up. “Look after Dad and Rob, up there in heaven, and I know the three of you are already planning Rob’s re-election campaign as the Mayor of heaven.”

