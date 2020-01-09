Did Harry and Meghan’s SussexRoyal account delete negative comments?

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 05:33 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:47 EST, 9 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been immediately accused of deleting criticism on their Instagram web page about their resolution to step down as senior royals.

Social media customers informed Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘develop up’, whereas others mentioned their staff eradicating unsupportive views was a ‘signal of what is coming’.

It comes after the couple issued a bombshell assertion that they plan to ‘step again’ as senior royals and divide their time between the UK and North America.

The Duke and Duchess didn’t seek the advice of the Queen or the Prince of Wales in regards to the contents of the assertion earlier than issuing it on Instagram final evening.

They’ve attracted widespread criticism on social media, however some Instagram customers claimed their unfavourable feedback had been deleted from the web page.

One, vjudge007, mentioned: ‘Why have my feedback been deleted? I wasn’t impolite or offensive. You determined to make use of social media to make this announcement after which determine you may solely take heed to what you need to hear – develop up.’

One other, ellebee123123, added: ‘Mine too… however most of feedback are unfavourable in order that they mustn’t have the ability to sustain the deleting.’

Prince Harry and Meghan are pictured throughout a go to to Canada Home in London on Tuesday

A 3rd, hcryland, mentioned: ‘No must delete my remark or others. For those who select this discussion board to position this announcement on this method, criticism and reward is to be anticipated. Develop up.’

However others got here to the royal couple’s defence, with cryan_ryan78 telling a critic: ‘Would you retain unfavourable posts random strangers wrote in your put up?’

In March 2019 it was introduced Harry and Meghan would break up their family from Kensington Palace, establishing their very own at Buckingham Palace with a separate head of communications and a brand new Instagram presence, SussexRoyal.

The message about their future plans was posted on the couple’s official Instagram web page and referred readers to a web site, sussexroyal.com, for data.

