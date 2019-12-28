Did Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Shade Justin Timberlake In An Epic Throwback Pic With Him & Britney Spears? Look!

Fairly the well timed add, Jamie Lynn Spears!

Whereas the mud had simply begun to decide on Justin Timberlake‘s current hand-holding controversy together with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainright, Britney Spears‘ youthful sister (unintentionally?) simply put JT again on the forefront of our minds once more with an epic throwback picture in honor of #FlashbackFriday.

On December 27, the Zoey 101 alum took to Instagram and shared an image taken over a decade in the past at a launch celebration in New York Metropolis for the pop singer’s self-titled album, Britney.

Ch-ch-check out the buzzworthy shot from 2001, (under):

OMG. The place can we even start?!

There’s Natalie Portman casually hanging out on the far left, a then-coupled up Timberlake and Spears on the far proper, and a prepubescent Jamie Lynn within the heart of all of it! Anybody else immediately jealous of her star-studded childhood circle, or, simply us? LOLz.

The 28-year-old captioned the snap:

“Nothing like childhood memories….#FBF #YoungJL”

If our math is appropriate, she was probably round 10 years previous within the lovely shot!

So, the place’s the shade?

Effectively, the factor is, Jamie tagged everybody within the picture …besides Justin! She even tagged an account known as @noughtiez, which appeared to submit the picture first. However alas, there was no tag or point out with reference to her sister’s ex.

That’s shady, proper? C’mon, guys. We stay in an period the place refined strikes like this nearly all the time level to a deeper that means behind them. A minimum of, it’s amusing to suppose so, proper?

It wouldn’t be utterly out of the realm of chance, both. As everybody on this planet probably remembers, Brit and the Nsync bandmember famously dated from 1998-2002, and Jessica Biel‘s husband ruthlessly put the former power couple’s soiled laundry on blast when he penned Cry Me A River after their break up. Context issues, y’all!

” width=”420″> A bit of throwback of our personal! / (c) WENN

We weren’t the one ones selecting up on these vibes, both. Learn by way of a set of inquisitive feedback left below the kid actor’s submit, right here:

“Why don’t u tag @justintimberlake” “You forgot to tag Justin❤️ 😂” Temper: not tagging Justin 😂😭 “You didn’t tag @justintimberlake” “Why didn’t she tag Justin 🤪” “I see what you did, and you’re a legend.”

See what we imply?

There’s additionally a chance we’re blowing this utterly out of proportion and perhaps JL didn’t need to draw any consideration to the embattled 38-year-old by tagging him to start with. But in addition, as we talked about earlier, not mentioning him says quite a bit in itself!!

Perezcious readers, it’s time so that you can weigh in! Do you suppose this was transfer was shady or not? Tell us within the feedback part, (under)!