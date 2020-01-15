Did Justin Trudeau hint at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move in NOVEMBER?  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quietly stuffed a long-vacant function of secretary to the Queen in mid-November – prompting hypothesis he was maybe conscious of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transfer to the nation months earlier than their explosive announcement final week.

Based on the Nationwide Submit, Justin Trudeau appointed a long-standing federal civil servant, Donald Sales space, to the function on the finish of final yr. The secretary acts as the first hyperlink between the federal cupboard and the Crown, however the function had been left vacant for 3 years.

The current appointment got here two months earlier than Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, introduced they’d be stepping again as senior royals and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

Meghan and Mr Trudeau are believed to have been pleasant since assembly in 2016 by means of their dedication to the One Younger World summit. In October 2019 the Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback photograph of Mr Trudeau hours after he was re-elected as Prime Minister of Canada.

Meghan can also be thought to have befriended Mr Trudeau’s spouse Sophie – a mutual buddy of stylist Jessica Mulroney – whereas residing in Toronto filming Fits. Yesterday, the Canadian PM stated there’s nonetheless ‘a lot to debate’ over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s transfer to North America.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quietly stuffed a long-vacant function for personal secretary to the Queen, 93, in November, months earlier than Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, introduced their plans to separate their time earlier than North America and the UK

Buckingham Palace declined to touch upon the appointment.

Kevin MacLeod was appointed full time secretary to the Queen in 2009, placing him in command of coordinating royal excursions of Canada and chairing the Diamond Jubilee Commitee, amongst different issues.

He was chargeable for the go to of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Cornwall in November 2009, and was chargeable for coordinating the Queen’s go to to Canada in 2010.

Kevin went on to retire in 2017, leaving the function of Canadian secretary to the Queen empty.

The function had existed since 1959, with Kevin reporting on to the prime minister about issues to do with the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex has identified Mr Trudeau for 4 years, and can also be believed to be pleasant together with his spouse Sophie (pictured, with the Canadian Prime Minister in 2016)

It’s the principal channel of communication between the monarch and the Canadian authorities, in addition to managing Her Majesty’s different correspondence in Canada and drafting speeches the Queen delivers within the nation or on Canadian matters.

The secretary can also be chargeable for advising the prime minister on issues associated to the Crown in Canada, together with offering recommendation on royal excursions.

Donald instructed the NationalPost in December that his function includes ‘supporting the prime minister in his distinctive relationship with the Queen and the palaces, and to function a single level of contact with the palaces to make sure that issues run effectively’.

The function of personal secretary to the Queen had been vacant since Justin Trudeau was first elected in 2015

Harry and Meghan loved a lot of their current six-week break from royal duties in Canada, spending Christmas in a lavish resort on Vancouver Island.

In October, Meghan shared a snap confirmed her chatting to Mr Trudeau on the One Younger World summit in Ottowa in 2016 – along with her put up coinciding together with his re-election as PM.

On the time, some speculated that it might be seen as a delicate congratulatory nod to Mr Trudeau, whom Meghan and Harry have met on a number of events.

The transfer to fill the function in Canadian authorities was reportedly taken quietly in mid-November (pictured, the Queen with Mr Trudeau in November 2015)

Right this moment, Mr Trudeau stated there are discussions occurring in regards to the Sussexes’ transfer.

‘We’re not fully certain what the ultimate selections will likely be, what the inclinations are and people are selections for them,’ he stated.

He added that the federal Canadian authorities had not been concerned ‘up till this level’ about what the couple’s transfer to the nation will contain.

‘There are nonetheless a whole lot of selections to be taken by the Royal Household, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what degree of engagement they select to have,’ Mr Trudeau concluded.

Mr Trudeau, who has identified Meghan since 2016, stated he’s ‘supportive of the couple’s reflections’ in an announcement at present (pictured collectively in 2016)

‘We’re clearly supportive of their reflections however have obligations in that as nicely.

‘I believe most Canadians are very supportive of getting royals be right here, however how that appears and what sort of prices are concerned, there are nonetheless a number of discussions to have.’

The Sussexes loved a ‘normal feeling of appreciation’ in Canada, he added.

Earlier at present the Duchess of Sussex denied she was barred from ‘dialing in’ to the landmark Sandringham summit from Canada as senior royals mentioned her stepping down from the Royal Household with Prince Harry.

Palace sources stated: ‘Ultimately, the Sussexes determined that it wasn’t crucial for the duchess to hitch.’

It comes because the Sussex staff continues to barter an abdication deal on cash, titles and establishing their worldwide industrial model.

In the meantime it was additionally revealed that the Queen allowed Harry and Meghan to stop as senior Royals following a personal heart-to-heart along with her grandson at yesterday’s disaster summit.

After a household assembly at Sandringham, Her Majesty launched a historic and emotionally-charged assertion regretting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s resolution to separate their time between Canada and the UK as they wind down their royal duties.