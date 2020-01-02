Did Lori Loughlin Really Hire An Expert To Train Her On How To Survive In Prison?!

Whenever you’re dealing with a life-changing scenario, you gotta do what you gotta do, apparently…

Lori Loughlin is reportedly discovering that out first-hand proper now, as the previous Fuller Home star involves phrases with the truth that she could quickly be headed off to federal jail. And she or he’s not taking that risk sitting down, both; if these stories are to be believed, she’s being VERY proactive in preparing for all times on the within.

In accordance with an insider who spoke to Radar On-line concerning the matter, the 55-year-old on the middle of the school admissions scandal is making ready for a worst-case state of affairs. To that finish, she has apparently employed jail specialists (!) to coach her on how greatest to outlive behind bars! WTF?!

The insider mentioned (beneath):

“She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies. She knows there will be plenty of them in federal prison.”

What. The. F**ok?! Who knew hiring a jail skilled was even a factor?!

Nevertheless it goes even additional than that!

The supply additional revealed the one-time Hallmark Channel mainstay has been coaching in martial arts and mentally making ready a grueling stretch within the clink. The insider added:

“Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight. Besides the physical training she’s getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars. It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared.”

Unreal. Whoever thought Aunt Becky would sooner or later be bodily making ready herself to beat the crap out of any individual within the slammer?! Life comes at you REALLY quick…

As you’ll recall, Loughlin and her 56-year-old husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of utilizing a $500,000 bribe to realize acceptance to the College of Southern California for his or her two daughters, 21-year-old Bella and 20-year-old Olivia Jade. Federal prosecutors indicted the couple together with just a few dozen different high-profile dad and mom early in 2019 after an investigation into an alleged faculty admissions rip-off involving bribery and fraud.

If discovered responsible on all counts and given the hardest sentence on the report, the previous Summerland star might be dealing with as much as 45 years in federal jail. Clearly, doing that a lot time might be considerably unlikely, however the level right here stands — Loughlin might wind up behind bars for fairly a bit longer than now-convicted fraudster Felicity Huffman Macy, who served lower than two weeks because of a plea deal.

What do y’all assume, Perezcious readers?! Is Lori this deep in her jail prep work?? Will she present up in courtroom all jacked and swole, prepared for a beat down?? LOLz…

Sound OFF with all of your reactions and extra within the feedback (beneath)!