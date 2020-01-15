Did Love kill her husband in You season 2?

By Jo Berry

The second season of serial killer drama You ended with a surprising twist – it turned out that Joe (Penn Badgley) wasn’t the one serial killer stalking the aisles of stylish LA foodstore Anavrin.

Sure, devoted girlfriend Love (Victoria Pedretti) was simply as expert at dispatching individuals who bought in the way in which as Joe. By season’s finish, brother Forty’s au pair, Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace and investigative reporter Delilah had all met their maker due to chef Love’s dexterity with a knife.

Love proved to be a fairly first rate liar, too, having satisfied everybody for years – together with Forty – that he had killed the au pair and blacked out. Which makes you marvel, what else has Love lied about? And is it attainable she has killed different individuals we don’t find out about but?

Who killed Delilah in You season 2? Actual purpose behind her demise

Love revealed to Joe within the first episode that she had been married, however her husband James had died of an sickness two years earlier than. Or did he?

In an episode six flashback, we see that Love had wished to start out a household, however when she pestered him about it, James revealed he had a abdomen drawback he’d been maintaining secret for eight weeks. And it wasn’t the kind that’s cured with just a few spoonfuls of Pepto Bismol.

Love is rarely particular about what precisely was flawed with dearly departed James – she tells Joe he “got sick”, which is obscure to say the least. Might that be as a result of she poisoned the poor fellow when she realised he wasn’t in a rush to have a child along with her?

Whereas her most popular technique of homicide is throat-slashing (messy, however efficient), Love is a baker and chef by commerce, so might have simply whipped up truffles laced with arsenic, or, if she was impressed by the film Phantom Thread, an omelette stuffed with toxic mushrooms. Yummy.

You season 2 – Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley Beth Dubber/Netflix

It’s price noting that when she is pursuing a relationship with Joe, Love leaves a freshly baked deal with for him in his locker day-after-day. Possibly she did the identical for James, however his had an additional particular added ingredient?

It actually appears to be like probably that Love did kill James. And don’t overlook that when she retains Joe hostage in his personal cage, Love brings him muffins she has baked and he hesitates, not taking a chunk till she has first sampled one. If he’s cautious of her buns, perhaps all of us must be.

You season 2 is streaming now on Netflix