“Did My Duty”: UP Cop Denies Manhandling Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi rejected arguments she could have been stopped to protect “law and order” state of affairs.

Lucknow:

A Lucknow cop has denied claims that Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was manhandled final evening when she was on her option to meet a retired IPS officer, who has been arrested for opposing the Citizenship Modification Act, including that the Congress chief was stopped “when she changed her route”.

On Saturday, Ms Gandhi mentioned that cops in Lucknow stopped her cavalcade when she was heading to the home of 76-year-old SR Darapuri, forcing her to hitch a trip on a celebration employee’s scooter. Upon being stopped once more at one other intersection two kilometres away, she determined to cowl the remainder of the way in which to Mr Darapuri’s residence at Sector 18, Indiranagar, on foot.

“The UP police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuriji’s family. They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” information company ANI quoted the 47-year-old chief as saying. She had additionally mentioned girl officer pushed her to the bottom in the middle of the scuffle.

A senior Lucknow cop denied the claims this morning in an official assertion. “There is no shred of truth in the claims being made on social media that cops grabbed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s neck, pushed her. I was just performing my duties,” Archana Singh clarified in her letter to her seniors and district administration.

Explaining the course of occasions, she wrote: “Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to visit several places across Lucknow and I was deployed as the fleet in-charge. She was scheduled to go from party headquarters (in the city) to 23/2 Kaul House Gokhale Marg, the cars in the fleet were following her vehicle.”

“When her car suddenly took a detour, I sought information about her destination due to security concerns. The party workers refused to give information. Later, Priyanka Gandhi got down from her car and started walking with her party workers,” she mentioned, including that ” change of route by VIPs leads to traffic issues”.

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday had rejected arguments that she could have been stopped to protect the “law and order” state of affairs within the metropolis. “How was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate when I was going in a peaceful manner? They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so,” she advised reporters after assembly the retired IPS officer’s household.