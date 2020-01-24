Did Prince Charles Snub Mike Pence? Palace Denies As Video Emerges

Jerusalem, Undefined:

Buckingham Palace dismissed solutions that Prince Charles intentionally ignored US Vice President Mike Pence at a Holocaust memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Thursday, saying the 2 had a “warm and friendly chat” earlier than occasion.

A video, which was circulating extensively on social media, exhibits the prince chatting with numerous dignitaries on the ceremony on the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem.

Charles, 71, then approaches Pence, briefly appears to be like at him, however strikes on with out shaking the US vp’s hand and greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room,” stated an announcement from the workplace of the Prince of Wales stated.

In his tackle to the ceremony, the place greater than 40 heads of state and authorities had been marking 75 years because the liberation of the Nazi dying camp Auschwitz, Prince Charles warned that “the lessons of the Holocaust are still relevant to this day”.

