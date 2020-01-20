Did Rana Daggubati lose film due to health related issues?

Rana Daggubati’s lean look.Instagram

Rumours concerning Rana Daggubati’s well being have been doing rounds for some time now. The actor was reportedly in america for a very long time to get a kidney transplant. Though Rana has tried to quash the rumours and stated he’s fed up of answering folks’s questions, appears to be like like there’s some credit score to the hush-hush.

Rana has chosen to stroll out of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pleasure of India citing well being and date points.

For his position in Balakrishna’s Mahanayakudu, and a few different initiatives, Rana Daggubati shed a variety of kilos and that’s when folks began asking him whether or not one thing is mistaken.

After Rana’s exit, in style small display screen actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to switch Rana within the movie. Speaking about the identical, Sharad Kelkar has revealed that he and Abhishek have identified one another since their struggling days.

“Bhuj has a lot of action to do. When Abhishek told me that he wants me to step into Rana’s shoes, I immediately said okay. I had told him that I would love to be part of his debut film. I share a good bond with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt sir as well,” he stated.

As per studies, Rana would possibly take a few months to recuperate from his sickness. What truly is Rana’s well being subject is has not been revealed.