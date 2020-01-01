Did Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker mirror Game of Thrones ending?

Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerStar Wars Official Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the fruits of the Skywalker saga, and although it left a lot to be desired, it did the perfect it might to ship a satisfying ending to an iconic story arc.

Nevertheless, did Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fully copy a serious second from the ending of Sport of Thrones? Okay, so this tenuous connection must be taken with a pinch of salt. And in addition, main Star Wars spoilers forward.

Apparently, probably the most controversial moments from the Season eight finale of the HBO present was mirrored within the final scene of The Rise of Skywalker. You may virtually say the 2 popular culture phenomenons have been twinned. Yup, it is all concerning the twins.

The tangled tales of the Lannister and Skywalker siblings each symbolically led to the identical means on the grand conclusions of their respective sagas.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends with each Luke and Leia having handed over into the Drive. Rey travels to Tatooine and buries their two lightsabers wrapped up collectively within the sand subsequent to the Lars homestead. It is meant to be a shifting and symbolic completion of a narrative that began with the infant twins being torn aside.

It additionally fully mirrors precisely what Sport of Thrones did for Jaime and Cersei as they died. Sport of Thrones thought it was very intelligent burying the Lannister twins within the rubble.

Star Wars 9 author Chris Terrio simply revealed why he and JJ Abrams determined to finish Rise of Skywalker in such an identical means. Terrio advised Indiewire: “We very deliberately in the script described the wrapping of the sabers, as ‘like you were wrapping infants…..”That is the factor that you just see on the of the third film, the place the 2 infants are wrapped, and one is shipped to Tatooine to be a farmer, and one is shipped to Alderaan to be a princess.

We’ve got to say, that is not a lot of a connection to each tales, nevertheless it might be interpreted as such. Both means a connection between two underwhelming conclusions to massively standard fan-favourite tales is not precisely one thing one would care about. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn’t carry out in addition to anticipated. The Star Wars franchise has been struggling on the massive display screen. Nevertheless, on the small one, it seems to be like The Mandalorian and child Yoda have given the ailing franchise a brand new lease on life. As for Sport of Thrones, followers simply appear to wish to neglect the ultimate season.