Did Suniel Shetty approve Athiya Shetty’s relationship with cricketer KL Rahul?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Rumors of Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty relationship cricketer KL Rahul is doing the rounds for fairly a while and appears like Suniel Shetty has accepted daughter Athiya Shetty’s relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Although the rumored couple has by no means agreed nor denied their relationship however is usually noticed hanging out collectively. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s PDA may be very a lot seen on social media as the 2 hold liking and commenting on one another’s posts. Including gas to the continued rumors cricketer KL Rahul posted an image with Athiya on his Instagram account.

Within the image, the ‘Hero’ actress is seen laughing wholeheartedly whereas KL Rahul is seen holding a receiver of a PCO and has captioned the image as, ” Hello, devi prasad…?” Rahul’s caption is a dialogue from Suniel Shetty’s movie ‘Hera Pheri.’

As quickly as he posted this, fellow cricketer, Hardik Pandya wrote “cuties” within the remark part however what caught our consideration was Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty together with son Ahan Shetty commented posting a couple of emoticons on the submit. This offers a transparent indication that in all probability, the whole lot is sweet within the hood for the rumored couple.

On the skilled entrance, Athiya Shetty’s final launch ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ together with Nawazuddin Siddiqui bombed on the field workplace. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Hero’ starring reverse Sooraj Pancholi.