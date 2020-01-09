Did the Queen hint in Christmas message that Harry and Meghan were quitting?

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Royal followers have urged that the Queen knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been set to stop as senior royals, even hinting on the stunning information in her Christmas speech.

The Queen delivered her annual festive message final month, however Harry, Meghan and Archie had been all lacking from pictures on her desk.

Pictures of the Duke and Duchess had been current within the Queen’s 2018 deal with however final month she opted to show pictures of her father King George VI, Prince Charles and Camilla and a household shot of the Cambridge’s.

Now, eagle-eyed royal followers are suggesting that the Queen was hinting at Harry and Meghan’s impending exit from royal duties.

The Queen sits beside images of Charles and Camilla (1), Prince Philip (2), the Cambridges’ Christmas card image (three), and her father George VI throughout her Christmas deal with. Followers consider the transfer was a touch at Harry and Meghan stepping down, with no pictures of them in sight

2018: Queen Elizabeth II after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, within the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Harry and Meghan will be seen in two framed images (circled)

One fan wrote: ‘Even at Christmas there was a scandal as a result of in the course of the Queen’s speech she had pictures of all of the relations besides Harry Meghan displayed on her desk.’

One other mentioned: ‘The clue was there on Christmas Day. The Queen did not have a photograph of them on the desk. In plain sight. Traditional Queen.’

Whereas a 3rd commented: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been lacking from the Queen’s 2019 Christmas speech. Some mentioned it was due to solely heirs had been in show. Now we perceive clearly why.’

Harry and Meghan introduced yesterday night that they’d be stepping down as ‘senior royals’ and beginning a ‘progressive new function’.

Nonetheless, regardless of the obvious trace from the Queen on Christmas Day, their dramatic choice is believed to have been taken with out her information, with Prince Charles and Prince William additionally not being knowledgeable.

They’re learnt concerning the announcement because it broke on tv information channels.

The couple, who plan to separate their time between Britain and North America, made the bombshell announcement simply days after coming back from a six-week break in Canada.

A senior royal supply mentioned the Queen and her household had been ‘deeply dissatisfied’. One other mentioned the royals had been ‘shocked, saddened and downright livid’ on the couple.

In a terse assertion, Buckingham Palace mentioned: ‘Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We perceive their need to take a unique strategy, however these are sophisticated points that can take time to work although.’

Properly-placed sources made clear that the shock announcement was a private assertion and ‘family members weren’t consulted on the contents’.

One exasperated aide mentioned: ‘Folks had bent over backwards for them. They got the marriage they wished, the home they wished, the workplace they wished, the cash they wished, the employees they wished, the excursions they wished and had the backing of their household. What extra did they need?’

One other royal supply mentioned: ‘It is deeply unfair to the Queen who would not need to be handled this manner. It’s a shoddy solution to deal with her. The household understands that they wish to do one thing totally different and is completely keen to assist them. Persons are simply devastated.’

Harry and Meghan’s assertion mentioned: ‘After many months of reflection and inner discussions, we’ve got chosen to make a transition this yr in beginning to carve out a progressive new function inside this establishment.

‘We intend to step again as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Household and work to grow to be financially impartial, whereas persevering with to totally assist Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It’s along with your encouragement, significantly over the previous few years, that we really feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to steadiness our time between the UK and North America, persevering with to honour our obligation to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’