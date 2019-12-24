Did The Queen make a subtle nod to The Crown in her Christmas message?

of the Queen assembly the primary males on the moon 50 years in the past has been positioned on the desk behind her for her Christmas Day message.

The image, which was simply out of a shot in a preview picture launched right now, reveals her assembly Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in October 1969.

The photograph of the Queen with the Apollo 11 astronauts at Buckingham Palace may very well be a nod to Netflix sequence The Crown, which featured the scene 5 weeks in the past.

Queen Elizabeth II with the Apollo 11 astronauts (from left) Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at Buckingham Palace in London on October 14, 1969

Queen Elizabeth II data her annual Christmas broadcast at Windsor Citadel in Berkshire. The image of her with the astronauts is simply off digital camera, however ought to be seen within the video message

Their go to to London was a part of a tour carried out by the lads throughout 24 nations over 38 days after their profitable mission watched by a TV viewers of 600million.

After returning to earth on July 24, 1969, they spent three weeks in quarantine then left the US on a tour on September 29 – and arrived in England on October 14.

The group visited the US Embassy in London the place they met cheering crowds, after which headed to Buckingham Palace for a gathering with members of the Royal Household.

They had been greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and their youngsters Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and an enthralled-looking Prince Edward.

Armstrong had been affected by a chilly on the time which left him feeling unwell – and he had even thought of skipping the assembly so he might relaxation.

The Queen meets (from left) Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin at Buckingham Palace on their world tour. Behind them are Prince Edward, Mrs Aldrin and Princess Anne

The Every day Mail’s report on October 15, 1969 carried an image of Prince Edward shaking fingers with Neil Armstrong – and it was headlined: ‘The day the Moon males met a prince’

Nonetheless, he later recounted of his spouse: ‘She informed me that if I needed to be embalmed, we had been going to the palace. She wished to see the place.’

They made the journey to the palace, however Armstrong then discovered himself coughing over the Queen – earlier than attempting to apologise after which coughing once more.

The monarch was mentioned to have held up her fingers in a faux give up, and she or he requested about his well being when assembly one in every of his acquaintances weeks later.

Collins additionally suffered a mishap throughout the assembly, with Aldrin revealing years later that he had practically fallen down the steps attempting to not flip his again on the Queen.

Olivia Colman performs The Queen in Netflix drama The Crown – pictured assembly the astronauts

The monarch had beforehand given Nasa a message for the lads to placed on the moon, saying she hoped it might ‘improve the information and well-being of mankind’.

However 5 a long time later it emerged she had solely reluctantly written the message, along with her non-public secretary on the time noting that she thought it was a ‘gimmick’.

The aide added that it was ‘not the kind of factor she a lot enjoys doing’ however she didn’t wish to seem ‘churlish’ by refusing the ‘well-intentioned’ invitation.

The Every day Mail’s report the next day carried an image of Edward shaking fingers with Armstrong – and it was headlined: ‘The day the Moon males met a prince.’

Buzz Aldrin poses beside the US flag on the moon throughout the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969

Apollo 11’s crew of (from left) Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, in March 1969

The article learn: ‘For Prince Edward, a handshake that can make him the envy of small boys everywhere in the world. Yesterday at Buckingham Palace, he met Neil Armstrong, the primary man to set foot on the Moon.

‘Additionally within the image ready to greet the astronaut, are Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. The Queen welcomes Armstrong’s colleague, Michael Collins, and Prince Philip shakes fingers with Mrs Armstrong.’

December 1969 additionally marked the one time the Queen didn’t ship a Christmas broadcast, as a result of it was felt that there had already been sufficient royalty on TV.

This was as a result of investiture of Prince Charles at Caernarfon Citadel in July and the well-known BBC documentary Royal Household, which gave an perception into the Queen’s life.

Buzz Aldrin steps down from the Lunar Module throughout the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969

Folks line 42nd Avenue in New York Metropolis to cheer the Apollo 11 astronauts on August 13, 1969

Episode seven of sequence three of The Crown targeted on the touchdown and the way Philip felt he had underachieved personally – particularly when watching the mission.

Tobias Menzies, who performs Philip, mentioned of the episode: ‘Philip will get very absorbed by the heroism of those males in comparison with what perhaps he hasn’t performed together with his personal life.

‘That is what’s attention-grabbing concerning the present: he takes stunning bits of historical past after which views the characters by the prism of these occasions. That was actually enjoyable to do.’

The drama additionally confirmed the Royal Household placing on a lunar-themed occasion with area hoppers for Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.