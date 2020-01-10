Did This Buckingham Palace Staffing Shake-Up Influence Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Leave?

Don’t assume Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s determination to step down as senior members of the royal household is an enormous deal? The UK press begs to vary!

ITV Information anchor and creator Tom Bradby, who can also be a self-proclaimed bestie of the couple, says their surprising determination has created “a new war of the Windsors,” claiming that the Duke and Duchess’ historic announcement was “in effect, a declaration of independence.”

Talking on his ITV Information program on the heels of what many are calling #Megxit, Bradby — who toured southern Africa with the couple for the dramatic ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — recommended Harry and Meg might have made their determination to interrupt away lengthy earlier than their African journey within the fall of 2019.

Associated: Had been Harry & Meghan Had been About To Get FIRED!?

He mused:

“Many people will ask why of course. So much privilege, so much power, so much good being done. Why leave it all behind?”

Bradby then gave his two pence on the topic, remembering a telling quote from the previous Fits actress throughout his interview along with her in Africa: when Bradby requested Meg “how she’d found the last year,” she emotionally acknowledged:

“It is a very real thing to be going through. Thank you for asking — because not many have.”

Bradby defined on Wednesday:

“A lot of old friends of the couple took that primarily to be aimed at the royal family, not the media.”

Hmmm… inneresting.

The reporter then revealed a change of Buckingham Palace employees may be the reason for the couple’s determination, noting:

“The environment has been fractious throughout the household ever since these near Prince Charles pushed out the Queen’s long-standing and well-regarded non-public secretary Sir Christopher Geidt two years in the past.”

Apparently, Sir Geidt was recognized to mediate any points between Harry, Prince William, and the remainder of the household — particularly their father Prince Charles. Bradby defined that “there have been many battles within the family” in Gedit’s absence.

Now, it seems Harry and Meg have declared a full-on warfare.

Buckle up, we guess?