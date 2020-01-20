Did you know Anushka Sharma has a hidden message in her Instagram username?

Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on Could 1.Twitter

The most effective factor about Anushka Sharma and beau Virat Kohli’s relationship is that they by no means conceal or cover their emotions. As a substitute, they freely categorical their coronary heart out on social media. However if you happen to thought that this is sufficient to gauge their fondness for one another, then think about looking on the actress’ Instagram username!

Sure, Anushka’s Instagram username has a hidden that means and if you have not paid consideration to it but, attempt it this time.

The hidden message

AnushkaSharma1588 is what the ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’ actress goes by on the image and video sharing platform. Now, this 1588 is what may look like a puzzle to many however a deep thought may gentle the bulb. ’88’ is the yr that Anushka was born and never solely her, however husband Kohli too was born the identical yr.

Instagram

The’1′ and ‘5’ within the username depict the birthdates of Anushka and Virat respectively. One other interpretation may merely be solely Anushka’s delivery date as she was born on Could 1, 1988.

The actress has creatively finished a quantity play and it rests on the onlooker as to what they decode.

Anushka as quick bowler Jhulan Goswami

Probably the most cherished within the tinsel city, the 2 tied the knot in 2017 on December 11 within the Italian area of Tuscany. After three years of staying in wedlock, Anushka appears to have imbibed the abilities of cricket. She all set to essay the lifetime of Indian quick bowler Jhulan Goswami in her subsequent outing which is most certainly to be titled ‘Chakdah Categorical’.

Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami in the course of the shootTwitter

She has already shot the teaser of the movie. The venue for this shoot was probably the most iconic in Indian cricket – Eden Gardens of Kolkata. Anushka was seen carrying the blue jersey of the Indian cricket staff and was accompanied by the woman whose character she can be portraying.

Earlier movies on cricket

The film is being directed by Prosit Roy, who additionally helmed ‘Pari’, which not solely starred Anushka however was additionally produced by her. Properly, it looks as if its raining cricket-based movies in Bollywood as film buffs are already awaiting the discharge of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which relies on India’s historic World Cup win in 1983.

Furthermore, Bollywood has already seen a slew of movies on the game, together with a biopic on MS Dhoni and one on Mohammad Azharuddin. Different sporting icons who’ve had their life story portrayed on the silver display screen embody boxing legend Mary Kom.