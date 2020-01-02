Did you spot the Doctor Who reference in Dracula episode one?

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s new Dracula adaptation kicked off with a (Claes) Bang final night time – and a few viewers reckon they may have gotten greater than they bargained for.

Eagle-eyed followers of the Gatiss and Moffat period of Physician Who noticed a reference to the writers’ time on the favored sci-fi present – when Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) receives a letter that incorporates the point out of an “adorable barmaid” at The Rose and Crown.

Now, again within the 2012 Christmas particular of Physician Who (titled The Snowmen), which additionally had a Victorian setting, Jenna Louise Coleman’s character Clara Oswald labored at a pub bearing the exact same title.

Physician Who – Clara (Jenna Coleman) in The Snowmen BBC

This led to many followers taking to social media to specific their delight on the reference.

One Twitter makes use of wrote, “The barmaid at The Rose and Crown you say? Could that be one Clara Oswald?” whereas one other tweeted, “YOU’RE REALLY GIVING US THE CLARA CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.”

“The adorable barmaid from The Rose and Crown.” YOU’RE REALLY GIVING US THE CLARA CINEMATIC UNIVERSE #Dracula — Alex ????| Haruspis (@haruspis) January 1, 2020

Nevertheless, whereas we loved this enjoyable little reference – it must be identified that the road might be not hinting at a possible looming crossover…

Whereas Clara did work within the Rose and Crown in The Snowmen, that episode happened in 1892 – a great 5 years earlier than the occasions of Dracula, subsequently that exact model of Clara would have already got died by the point at which Dracula is ready.

So, alas, viewers shouldn’t count on to see Clara pop up in one of many remaining two episodes of the present. Nonetheless, it was undoubtedly a enjoyable nod…

Episode two of Dracula airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One