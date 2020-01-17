Did you spot the Game of Thrones star in Sex Education season 2?

The second season of Intercourse Training provides a bunch of latest characters to the Netflix comedy-drama, virtually all of whom have some relationship or intercourse points that get them tied up with lead character Otis (Asa Butterfield).

Nonetheless, one specific newcomer – nerdy Rubik’s Dice aficionado and Moordale ‘Quiz heads’ chief Dex – may catch the attention of some viewers. Whereas an terrible lot of Intercourse Training’s youthful solid is made up of latest or comparatively unknown actors, this specific actor performed a reasonably pivotal function within the greatest TV present on this planet.

Intercourse Training season 2 solid trace at new faces and hard-hitting storylines

Sure, he was on Sport of Thrones. And for those who had been questioning why Dex appears so acquainted it’s as a result of he’s performed by Lino Facioli, aka Robin Arryn, aka the little child who saved attempting to throw individuals out of the Moon Door and drank breast milk till an uncomfortable age.

That includes most prominently in Thrones’ early seasons and choosing up lots of fan consideration for his odd sayings (“Make the little man fly!”) and odder nonetheless behaviour, Robin then disappeared for a few years, solely to reappear within the season eight finale wanting older, extra trendy and sending followers right into a tizzy.

Robin Arryn went from “my mother says vaccines are evil” to sending “You up?” Ravens at 2am#GameOfThones #GameOfThronesMeme pic.twitter.com/q25URJHaNj — Justin Ginsberg (@justin_gee) Might 21, 2019

Now, he’s again in one other high-profile present and – with out giving an excessive amount of away – will get tangled right into a little bit of a romance himself. It’s sufficient to carry a tear to our eyes…

Lino Facioli in Intercourse Training collection 2 (Netflix)

The Lord of the Eyrie flying excessive as soon as extra! We’d say extra, however we don’t wish to milk it.

Intercourse Training is streaming now on Netflix