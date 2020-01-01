Did you spot the Sherlock reference in Dracula?

When Sherlock co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss introduced their subsequent undertaking can be an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, followers couldn’t assist however surprise if a crossover between Benedict Cumberbatch’s sleuth and Claes Bang’s lethal vampire was imminent.

And whereas such a gathering of those literary titans doesn’t truly happen in Dracula, there may be one small reference to Sherlock Holmes that Gatiss and Moffat slipped into the primary episode, and it’s certain to please followers of each characters.

Particularly, the reference happens round an hour into the primary episode, when it’s implied that some model of Holmes helped observe down the household of a lacking individual.

“Having established your identity, it was not difficult to trace you back to England and find your worried fiancé,” Dolly Wells’ Sister Agatha tells Dracula’s sufferer Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) shortly after reuniting him along with his fiancé Mina.

“I have a detective acquaintance in London.”

Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) BBC

And talking after a screening of the primary episode, the sequence co-creators confessed that they weren’t certain whether or not viewers would choose up on the reference.

“I thought no-one would get that!” laughed Moffat.

“Really it’s Sexton Blake,” joked Gatiss, referring to a special fictional 1890s detective who typically appeared in periodicals like Arthur Conan Doyle’s Holmes.

“We’re just messing with you.”

Beforehand, the pair have admitted that taking up Dracula was impressed by their work on Sherlock, with a shot of a high-collared Cumberbatch sooner or later making them surprise if the vampire story might work for an additional adaptation.

“The genesis is funny, isn’t it – it was doing Sherlock,” Gatiss stated on the set of Dracula.

“We’d been capturing sequence two for 2 days, and we needed to come again to go to the RTS awards. We’d simply finished the shot of Benedict getting back from the lifeless, and there was a silhouette of him in his coat outdoors Mrs Hudson’s door.

“And I had a picture on my phone and I showed it to Ben Stephenson the head of drama. I said it looks like Dracula. He said ‘do you wanna do it?’ And that’s how it began.”

Now, with two episodes left in Dracula, we’re certain there are loads extra alternatives for Sherlock references if Gatiss and Moffat have chosen to incorporate them – if nothing else, Sherlock common Jonathan Aris will pop up in episode two – and if not, properly, we’re certain they nonetheless plan to lift the stakes anyway…

Dracula continues on BBC One on Thursday 2nd and Friday third January at 9pm