Did you spot The Tiger Who Came To Tea’s ‘Mog’ easter egg?

Channel four’s heartwarming animated adaptation of the late Judith Kerr’s bestselling image e-book, The Tiger Who Got here To Tea, included a fleeting reference to the writer’s different beloved youngsters’s creation, the cat Mog.

Eagle-eyed viewers could have noticed an old school billboard with an image of the enduring, grey-and-white stripey feline — whereas one other, ginger striped cat (who regarded suspiciously just like the eponymous hungry Tiger) walked alongside the lamplit avenue as Sophie (voiced by Clara Ross) and her dad and mom hurried previous as they headed in direction of a restaurant and a “lovely supper with sausages and chips and ice cream”.

Created by Lupus Movies, the identical animation home behind earlier festive hits like The Snowman and The Snowdog, the half-hour movie aired on Christmas Eve and boasted a powerful all-star voice solid, together with Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity Warfare), David Oyelowo (Les Miserables), David Walliams (Walliams & Good friend), Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Evening Dinner), taking part in Daddy, Tiger, Narrator, Milkman and Mummy respectively.

The story follows a bit woman known as Sophie, who sits all the way down to get pleasure from tea along with her Mummy earlier than there’s an surprising knock on the door from Tiger, whose insatiable urge for food practically eats them out of home and residential earlier than Daddy means that the household head out for an impromptu meal.

Kerr, who died earlier this 12 months on the age of 95, was concerned “right from the beginning” of the movie, even making ideas and altering the lyrics of the movie’s authentic music ‘Hey Tiger!’, sung by Robbie Williams.