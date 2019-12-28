Did you watch The Tiger Who Came To Tea or Gavin and Stacey?

By Christopher Stevens for the Every day Mail

From the much-anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas particular to an adaptation of Worzel Gummidge, this festive interval was stuffed with thrilling tv treats.

However how a lot consideration had been you actually paying to Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Got here To Tea or the seasonal episode of Name The Midwife?

Take this quiz — compiled by our TV reviewer CHRISTOPHER STEVENS — to seek out out.

1. In Gavin And Stacey, Uncle Bryn overslept on Christmas morning as a result of he’d overdone what festive tipple within the pub the evening earlier than?

A) Archer’s Peach schnapps

B) Bailey’s Irish Cream

C) Croft Unique sherry

D) Taylor’s classic port

2. Judith Kerr, who wrote the Christmas Eve traditional The Tiger Who Got here To Tea, died this yr. How previous was she?

A) 85

B) 90

C) 95

D) 100

three. Which Victorian writer might need been spinning in his grave after the BBC’s seedy replace of A Christmas Carol featured youngster abuse and prostitution?

A) Anthony Trollope

B) Thomas Hardy

C) Charles Dickens

D) William Makepeace Thackery

four. Mackenzie Criminal triumphed in a remake of Worzel Gummidge. However which former Physician Who star performed the scarecrow first time spherical?

A) William Hartnell

B) Patrick Troughton

C) Jon Pertwee

D) Tom Baker

5. The place did Trixie (Helen George) and the opposite nuns’n’nurses find yourself on their travels in Name The Midwife?

A) The Shetland Isles

B) The Orkney Isles

C) The Outer Hebrides

D) The Faroe Islands

6. Which favorite Christmas movie was reimagined by Brendan O’Carroll in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

A) It’s A Fantastic Life

B) The Bishop’s Spouse

C) The Nice Escape

D) The Sound Of Music

7. Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acampo set off for the Holy Land of their festive Highway Journey, known as Three Unwise Males. The place did they find yourself?

A) Pakistan

B) Saudi Arabia

C) Lapland

D) Morocco

eight. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s heartwarming tales have develop into a Christmas custom on TV. What was this yr’s addition to the canon?

A) The Gruffalo

B) The Freeway Rat

C) The Snail And The Whale

D) Stick Man

9. Which novelist tailored her personal spinechiller, The Small Hand, for the small display screen with Douglas Henshall and a ghostly younger Woody Norman?

A) Margaret Atwood

B) Susan Hill

C) Hilary Mantel

D) Liane Moriarty

10. Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play aged rivals wherein Netflix unique drama collection?

A) The Two Prime Ministers

B) The Two Presidents

C) The Two Kings

D) The Two Popes

Christmas TV solutions: 1) A. 2) C. three) C. four) C. 5) C. 6) A. 7) D. eight) C. 9) B. 10) D.