Didn’t Fight For Freedom But Preaching Nationalism: Kamal Nath Blasts BJP

Modiji ought to inform one title from his occasion who was part of India’s freedom battle: Kamal Nath

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday accused the BJP of diverting the eye of individuals from actual points and stated “no one from the party took part in the freedom struggle” but it surely was giving classes in nationalism.

Talking on the Congress Seva Dal coaching session programme, Kamal Nath stated nation’s tradition was underneath assault.

He additionally attacked the federal government over the way during which the Nationwide Inhabitants Register train was sought to be performed.

“Today, our culture is being attacked. They talk about the National Register of Citizens. When you will go to register your name, you will be asked your religion. If you say you are Hindu, you will be asked to prove it. You should know BJP politics in last six-seven years. They divert attention. Have you heard PM Modi talking about farmers and women? Will they teach Seva Dal lesson of nationalism?” he requested.

“Modiji should tell one name from his party who was a part of India’s freedom struggle. If not, name any of your relative who participated in the independence movement. There was no one from his party who was part of freedom struggle and they are teaching the lesson of nationalism to the Congress,” the Chief Minister stated.