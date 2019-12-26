“Didn’t Hear It”: Steve Smith Shuts Out New Zealand Boos At MCG

Steve Smith, who remained unbeaten on 77, put Australia on prime on the opening day of the Boxing Day Take a look at in opposition to New Zealand on the Melbourne Cricket Floor on Thursday. Nonetheless, it was not a straightforward day within the center for the grasp batsman. Although Steve Smith walked out to bat amid a mixture of boos and cheers, he was decided to not let any of it have an effect on him. Fronting the media at finish of the day’s play, the previous Australia skipper was requested if he was bothered in any method by the hordes of New Zealand followers booing him, “what booing?” Smith shot again.

“Is that what happened? I have no idea. I don’t really listen when I walk out to bat. Cheering, booing, don’t know,” Smith mentioned on the press convention.

“I’ve learned to block it all out regardless, good or bad. Don’t know,” Steve Smith added.

Earlier within the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson gained the toss and opted to bowl within the second Take a look at of the three-match sequence.

Joe Burns was out first ball and David Warner was dismissed simply earlier than lunch.

However Marnus Labuschagne, the main Take a look at run-scorer for 2019, and Steve Smith hit affected person half centuries to grab again management and take the hosts to 257/four on the shut of play.

As Steve Smith introduced up his 28th Take a look at half-century, his first in 4 Exams, he handed Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to change into Australia’s 10th highest run-scorer.

“The way they bowled and placed their field, I had to be patient,” mentioned Smith.

“It isn’t the sort of wicket you may go after them. I believe we did fairly properly right this moment.

“The plan will clearly be to attain as many as we will (on Friday),” Smith added.

The guests have to win in Melbourne to sq. the sequence after shedding the opening day-night Take a look at in Perth by 296 runs.