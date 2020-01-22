‘Didn’t want to work with Sara’: Saif on replacing her with Alaya F in Jawani Janeman

Sacred Video games 2.zero to have similar variety of episodes













Saif Ali Khan is all set for the discharge of his subsequent ‘Jawani Janeman’, reverse Tabu and beginner Alaya Furniturewala. The trailer of Jawani Janeman launched every week in the past and have become a success very quickly. The Kaalakandi actor is on a promotional spree nowadays.

Saif lately revealed that Sara Ali Khan was the primary selection for ‘Jawani Janeman’ as an alternative of Alaya F, who performs Saif’s on-screen daughter within the movie. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif mentioned, “What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn’t have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armour and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don’t do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you.”

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan 6.Twitter

He added, “I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that”. Saif additionally revealed that he didn’t personally need to work with Sara. “I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also,” he mentioned.

Alaya F, who will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Jawani Janeman’, is ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter from her ex-husband.

‘Jawani Janeman’ is slated for launch on February 7. Aside from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F, the movie additionally stars Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra and Kubra Sait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s residence manufacturing Pooja Leisure.