Dilip Ghosh Re-Named Bengal BJP Chief Amid Row Over “Like Dogs” Remark

Dilip Ghosh triggered controversy with comment that anti-CAA protesters must be shot.

Dilip Ghosh, the Bengal BJP chief in the midst of a political storm over his “protesters should be shot like dogs” remark, has been put in control of the state social gathering unit for an additional time period. The choice comes eight months after the Lok Sabha elections, through which the BJP delivered a spectacular efficiency, profitable 18 of the state’s 42 seats.

This was the social gathering’s large victory within the state — it the 2014 common elections, it simply received two seats within the state. The BJP is hoping to wrest the state from the ruling Trinamool Congress within the subsequent meeting election.

This may be Dilip Ghosh’s second time period because the Bengal BJP chief. A former functionary of the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he’ll lead the social gathering until 2023.

Summing up a dialog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dilip Ghosh immediately stated: “PM asked, how many members? I said one crore. We have delivered 98 lakh. From 17 per cent votes, we have crossed 40 per cent votes. We have won 18 seats and come second. In panchayat polls, we were beaten. I said we will not leave the field. We took revenge in the Lok Sabha polls.”

Dilip Ghosh is embroiled in an argument over his remark about folks protesting in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act.

At a public assembly in Bengal’s Nadia on Sunday, Dilip Ghosh had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering a lathi-charge” on protesters destroying railway property and public transport.

“Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers… You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail,” Mr Ghosh had stated.

His feedback have created an uproar and has even been criticised by social gathering colleague and Union minister Babul Supriyo. However Dilip Ghosh has not apologised.

“What I have said was said after thinking it through,” Dilip Ghosh stated, alleging police atrocities through the rule of the Congress, Left and the Trinamool Congress.

“In West Bengal, in the Naxalite period, Siddharth Shankar Ray killed many young men, shot them in the back. Those who cheered him on those days are now talking about ahimsa (non-violence)? Have they become old and has their blood cooled?” he stated.

Siddharth Shankar Ray was the state’s Congress Chief Minister from 1972 to 1977, on the peak of the Naxal motion.

Citing police violence in opposition to the Gorkhaland supporters in Darjeeling in additional lease instances, he added, “Mamata went to Darjeeling and stated ‘Jo hamse takrayega chur chur ho jayega’.

Eleven Gorkhas have been killed in police firing. Communists killed six Ahead Block members and lots of refugees at Morirjhapi”.