Dilshad the CEO of Being Malayali Bags Yes 2019 Best Social Media Award

Dilshad, the founder and chief govt officer of branding agency Being Malayali, has walked away with the Finest Social Media Supervisor Award within the Sure 2019 Awards. The award is “in recognition for the ongoing commitment and dedicated service” in the direction of the web branding sector.

“Being Malayali has been immensely successful in the branding industry, successfully serving the needs of various brands by acting as a bridge towards the customers. It has also been prominent as an online community for Malayalis around the world,” learn the assertion.

The Sure 2019 Awards acknowledges the skills who’ve efficiently self-funded their enterprise enterprises to success. Senior business figures took the function of impartial judges to find out the winner. The announcement was made in Kochi throughout a packed ceremony.