Dina Lohan Arrested For DWI After Car Crash; NFL Star Copped For Vandalism In Drunk Drama, Too!

No matter it was positive had celebs behaving badly! Dina Lohan was nabbed by Lengthy Island cops yesterday night on costs of driving whereas intoxicated after allegedly inflicting a automotive accident exterior an Outback Steakhouse within the NYC ‘burb. And several other thousand miles away, a soccer star was creating his personal alcohol-induced issues, as nicely…

It began with Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, who — in line with TMZ — bought slightly too into her bloomin’ onion, or one thing. Cops says she T-boned one other automotive exterior the restaurant, allegedly whereas driving drunk, at about 7:00 p.m. native time on Saturday evening.

To make issues worse, Dina (who was in a 2016 Mercedes on the time) apparently fled the scene, although the girl within the different automotive gave chase and adopted LiLo’s mother all the way in which to her Lengthy Island dwelling. Huh…

Cops confirmed up, however Dina apparently refused to undergo a drug/alcohol check, regardless of the officers reportedly having “observed clear signs of intoxication,” so she was arrested for driving whereas intoxicated, and in addition charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motorized vehicle.

Worse nonetheless, this DWI cost is definitely a felony, as a result of Dina already has a DWI conviction on her document. Not nice! As of Sunday morning, she’s reportedly nonetheless in custody, and ready arraignment.

In the meantime, in Los Angeles…

Dina Lohan wasn’t the one one making dangerous selections! New England Patriots soccer famous person Julian Edelman was arrested final evening, too, after allegedly leaping on high of some random individual’s Mercedes in Beverly Hills, and inflicting harm to the automotive.

It’s unclear why Edelman selected to leap on the automotive; he had apparently been strolling across the swanky metropolis at about 9:00 p.m. native time when he, uh, go the urge? Regardless, Bev Hills cops simply so occurred to be within the space working an investigation once they had been flagged down by a witness.

Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and launched, per regulation enforcement sources. Those self same sources say “it was readily apparent” the soccer star had been ingesting, too. Ya assume???

Regardless, the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Workplace should now resolve whether or not to file costs on this one. What’s almost definitely to occur could be Julian making issues proper with the automotive proprietor, and wiggling off the hook of the regulation right here, so to talk. However we’ll see. Both means, this one is rather less critical than Dina Lohan’s huge evening out — however nonetheless sort of loopy.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What a bizarre evening! Was it a full moon or one thing?! By no means drink and drive… and don’t leap on the hood of any individual’s automotive whereas drunk… at all times looks like good recommendation!

