Diner patron gets ‘stupid question’ charge on bill

They are saying there’s no such factor as a silly query.

That’s apparently not the case at Tom’s Diner in Denver, Colo.

In a photograph posted to Reddit, a diner obtained a 38-cent cost on their tab for “stupid question.”

The shopper’s order appeared regular: An order of rooster tenders, $9, and a aspect of mashed potatoes, $2.99. The receipt additionally exhibits a $zero.38 cost for “1 Stupid Question.”

Whereas some would possibly suppose the cost is outrageous, these on Reddit who commented on the picture had been quite supportive of it.

“If I got paid to listen to people’s stupid questions I’d probably be a billionaire,” one wrote.

“They charge you 38 cents? S***, if I charged for every stupid question I was asked, I’d be f***in rich,” one other weighed in.

Situated on East Colifax Avenue., Tom’s Diner is taken into account an establishment in Denver and lately listed on the town’s Nationwide Register of Historic Locations. Regardless of its reputation, Tom’s Diner could shut after its proprietor, Tom Messina, determined to retire and put up the eatery web site for demolition and redevelopment, the Denver Put up reported.