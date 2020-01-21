Diner shot and killed outside Javier’s at Westfield Century City mall

A person was killed after a battle that erupted inside an upscale restaurant on the Westfield Century Metropolis mall escalated to a capturing late Monday, police stated.

Officers responded to a report of a battle on the mall at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. about 10:17 p.m. As officers had been en route, authorities obtained one other name capturing had occurred on the location, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli stated.

The battle broke out between two teams inside Javier’s restaurant, in line with printed studies. Finally, two males moved exterior, the place the scuffle continued. One of many males grabbed a handgun and shot the opposite man a number of occasions, Lomeli stated.

The sufferer, who was not recognized, was taken to a hospital, the place he died.

The suspect, whom authorities described as 25 to 30 years outdated, 5-foot-7 and 160 kilos, fled the scene on foot. He was final seen carrying a black hooded sweatshirt and blue denims, police stated.

Anybody with data is requested to name the West Los Angeles Group Police Station at (310) 444-0701.