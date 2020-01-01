Diners hit out at Toby Carvery over £55-a-head Christmas Day lunch ‘disaster’ 

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:37 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:02 EST, 1 January 2020

An indignant mother-of-six has slammed Toby Carvery for ‘ruining her household’s Christmas Day’ after she paid for a £55-per-head dinner for a household of 10 which descended into ‘chaos’.

Rachel Haynes mentioned she booked the three-course festive meal for her giant household to keep away from the stress of creating the meal herself, however was left livid after they got soiled cutlery, ignored by waiters and served inedible meals.

Ms Haynes, from Dudley, mentioned the expertise shortly grew to become unsalvageable when she was snapped at by a bartender so she demanded the complete £550 refund.

‘As a household of ten – with six younger kids – we thought it might in all probability be much less chaotic to exit for dinner this 12 months,’ instructed Birmingham Reside.

‘How fallacious we have been. From the second we arrived, it was utter chaos. Our desk wasn’t prepared and the woman instructed us to go get a drink on the bar, which was hectic.’

She mentioned that when she arrived their desk was not prepared and have been pressured to attend 20 minutes at a busy bar with the younger kids, earlier than being seated at a desk with soiled cutlery and no waiter to help them.

Then, as an alternative of the melon, prosciutto and balsamic glaze salad she ordered, she was served slices of melon with just a few raspberries on high as an alternative.

Turning into more and more pissed off, Ms Haynes was additional incensed when meals they’d not ordered arrived, and the meals they did order was chilly and ‘rock-hard’.

Ms Haynes mentioned that, after complaining to the supervisor, they mentioned they might skip the starters and go straight to the principle course.

However the meals she was served for mains solely obtained worst, with ‘anemic’ pigs in blankets and no Yorkshire puddings.

When she complained to a bartender as there was no waiter round to help them, she mentioned she was snapped at and instructed to ‘ask your waiter’.

That was the ultimate straw and the mother-of-six demanded a refund.

Ms Haynes mentioned the refund processes took round 40 minutes because of the lack of coordination and mentioned she wouldn’t be returning.