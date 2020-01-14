DINNER AND A SHOW: Violent brawl doesn’t interrupt U.K. man’s meal

Nothing might deter Chris Hill from having fun with his kebab meal.

Not even a Pier 6 brawl.

The British man stood out in a now-viral video which confirmed him calmly having fun with his meals at Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth, England final Friday when a violent combat began in entrance of his eyes.

Hill informed the Each day Mail that hat he was consuming his kebab and fries when he “turned to see a man and shop worker throwing things at each other and then this tall guy kicked the food counter.”

The quarrel erupted between a buyer and a restaurant worker. Within the video — posted on Twitter by Beth Deakin — an worker may be seen throwing what seems to be a pair of tongs on the buyer as one other individual joins in.

Workers then transfer from behind the counter to bodily confront the purchasers with punches and kicks thrown.

One of many staff then places the raging buyer in a headlock and tries to push him in the direction of the entrance door of Ken’s Kebabs.

One other man joins in on the enjoyable and lands a couple of low-cost pictures on the restrained buyer.

All of the whereas Hill simply stored consuming his meals whereas having a front-row seat to the motion. The person stayed calm by listening to the radio through his headphones.

The video has been seen greater than 20 million occasions on Twitter.

In a subsequent video, the 2 prospects had been ultimately pushed exterior the restaurant. After what seems to be a fast chat between an worker, the purchasers seemingly settle down.

“I thought about moving at one point but I was enjoying my kebab and chips … although the chips weren’t very nice,” Hill stated of the incident.

In response to the Each day Mail, police weren’t referred to as to the incident.