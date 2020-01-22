Dinwiddie’s double-double lifts Meeker over Vail Christian in 57-40 win

Vail Christian couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 57-40 on Saturday.

Meeker was paced in scoring by Sarah Kracht who scored 17 factors whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Julia Dinwiddie recorded a double-double, scoring 14 factors and accumulating 14 rebounds.

Vail Christian was paced in scoring by Maddie Ellsworth who accounted for 15 factors, whereas additionally accumulating two rebounds and one help. Abigail Kuhns had a productive night time, recording 9 factors, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Meeker heading to play De Beque and Vail Christian taking up Basalt.

More Colorado High School Basketball

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.