Dinwiddie’s double-double lifts Meeker over Vail Christian in 57-40 win

January 23, 2020
Vail Christian couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 57-40 on Saturday.

Meeker was paced in scoring by Sarah Kracht who scored 17 factors whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Julia Dinwiddie recorded a double-double, scoring 14 factors and accumulating 14 rebounds.

Vail Christian was paced in scoring by Maddie Ellsworth who accounted for 15 factors, whereas additionally accumulating two rebounds and one help. Abigail Kuhns had a productive night time, recording 9 factors, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Meeker heading to play De Beque and Vail Christian taking up Basalt.

