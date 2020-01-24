Disco Raja movie review and rating from the audience: Live updates

Disco RajaTwitter

Director VI Anand’s Telugu film Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Tanya Hope has acquired constructive critiques and rankings from the viewers world wide.

Disco Raja is a science fiction motion movie and Vi Anand has written story, screenplay and dialogues in affiliation with Abburi Ravi. Ram Talluri has bankrolled the flick underneath his banner SRT Entertainments. The film has acquired a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Disco Raja story: Raj (Ravi Teja) is engaged on a medical mission and forwards his analysis to the Indian Council of Medical Analysis. However the council rejects his mission and denies him permission to proceed his analysis mission. Regardless of this heavy disadvantage, he manages to achieve the monetary assist of some company giants. How he achieves his purpose kinds the crux of the story.

Evaluation: Director VI Anand has chosen a contemporary and attention-grabbing story and created a fascinating and entertaining screenplay. Disco Raja has a number of attention-grabbing twists and turns. The director is profitable in making it a nail-biting watch, say the viewers.

Efficiency: Ravi Teja has delivered a superb efficiency, which is the principle spotlight of Disco Raja. He wins your coronary heart with mannerisms, dialogue supply, fights and comedy timing. Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Ajay and Bobby Simha have achieved justice to their roles. They’re additionally among the many large property of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Disco Raja has good manufacturing values and music, picturisation, fights, dialogues and VFX works are the sights on the technical entrance. These facets make the film a visible deal with, add the viewers.

Disco Raja film evaluate dwell updates: We deliver you some viewers’ reactions to the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll right down to see viewers’s response.

Venkateshv @vickey9036

#DiscoRaja @RaviTeja_offl Performing & sceen presence,Retro seems Thaman Songs & bgm thop Cinematography Block buster bomma Do not belief critiques , go for it

Vamsi Tarak Devotee @VamsiCh82471174

OK first half , tremendous Second half From USA premiers @RaviTeja_offl irragakottesadu efficiency #DiscoRaja

Ravi Babu @gulabi_govindu

#DiscoRajaOnJan24th Typical screenplay film … One man present @RaviTeja_offl songs and fights too good total GA common bomma ani discuss

PaniPuri @THEPANIPURI

#DiscoRaja First Half Report-Above Common Good Manufacturing Values Good BGM Complicated Screenplay Good Interval Twist Lags A Lot Is determined by 2nd Half.. #RaviTeja #NabhaNatesh #PayalRajput

AkhilAneNenu @akhil_maheshfan

Such a wasted alternative..attention-grabbing theme however Director dealt it as a routine industrial [email protected]_offl tried to carry the movie collectively along with his vitality and efficiency. Strictly one time watch only for Ravi Teja! Cinematography bgm #DiscoRaja

