Disco Raja Movie Review, Twitter Talk, Audience Reaction And Rating | Ravi Teja, Nabha Natesh

Mass Maharaja Raviteja is again as soon as once more with Disco Raja. The Telugu Language science fiction motion style movie was written and directed by VI Anand. The movie options Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore in most important roles.

Bobby Simha will likely be taking part in the antagonist position within the movie. The movie is scheduled to launch on 24th January 2020. The movie was produced and distributed by Ram Talluri underneath the SRT Entertainments banner. S.Thaman has scored background music and songs for the movie, Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer and edited by Naveen Nooli.

The makers of the movie launched the movement poster of the movie on 26th January 2019 on the event of Ravi Teja’s birthday. Later, on November sixth Bobby Simha’s poster was launched. The official teaser of this movie was launched on sixth December 2019. The second movie was launched on 13th January 2020.

Music director S.Thaman is working with Ravi Teja for 11th time and with VI Anand for 2nd time after the movie Tiger which was launched in 2015. The primary music of the movie “Nuvvu Naatho Emannavo” was launched on 19th October 2019. it acquired an enormous craze because it was sung by S.P Balasubramanyam. S.Thaman acquired an immense craze in latest occasions for his work in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The movie’s success is a much-needed one for Ravi Teja as his earlier movies Nela Ticket, Amar Akbar Anthony didn’t do properly on the box-office and turned out to be utter flops on the box-office. VI Anand, who’s popularly identified for his work Ekkadiki Pothav Chinnavada is again with Disco Raja after 2 years after Okka Kshanam. That movie acquired blended speak.

The teaser seems trendy, filled with sufficient motion, drama and this movie can turn out to be an out and out blockbuster and will also be a comeback movie for Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja acquired his earlier hit in 2017 and we hope Disco Raja will turn out to be one other hit in his profession.

