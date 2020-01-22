Discount for GO Transit, TTC riders ending after province pulls funding

Ontario’s regional transit company says a subsidy that gives discounted fares for riders utilizing GO Transit and Toronto’s transit system in the identical journey will finish March 31.

Metrolinx says funding for this system was reached beneath a three-year take care of the province, however Premier Doug Ford’s authorities mentioned final yr it might not be renewed.

The company — which runs GO trains and buses by the Higher Toronto and Hamilton area — says it hoped to work with the Toronto Transit Fee to maintain this system however no settlement has been reached.

This system was launched by the earlier Liberal authorities in 2017 and provides riders utilizing each methods a $1.50 low cost for a single journey when utilizing a Presto fare card.

The province paid $18.four million a yr to offset the price of the low cost for each transit businesses, however the Progressive Conservatives have mentioned the funding was designed to be short-term.

This system, referred to as Discounted Double Fare, proved standard, with the low cost exceeding its price range by $2.6 million in 2018-2019 and an estimated $6.7 million in 2019-2020.